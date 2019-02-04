#FeelGoodStory: Bride and groom share a very special first dance!

Posted by: Moon & Staci February 4, 2019 24 Views

A video from a wedding in Brazil is making the rounds on the internet this week, and for good reason!

Five years ago, Hugo was in a horrible accident that left him paralyzed and in a wheelchair, and the two performed a sweet routine twirling and circling each other, and charming the guests at the wedding. But what makes this particular dance special is the final minute. The groom’s dad and brother velcro’d their legs to the groom, and helped him stand so that he and his new wife could enjoy a true first dance … cheek to cheek!

The video is truly touching. Watch it below, and be sure to have a tissue nearby:

About Moon & Staci

Listen weekdays 2-7pm on 94.5 KS95!
