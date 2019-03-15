Find out why Milo Ventimiglio gave James Corden a lap dance!

Did you ever think you would see the day when Milo Ventimiglio gave James Corden a lap dance? Well … guess what it happened.

During an interview on the show, Ventimiglio was telling Corden about how he was named the Hasty Pudding Theatricals Man of the Year at Harvard which included; getting roasted, rapping the theme song from “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” and giving a grade A lap dance!

Leave it to Corden to put him on the spot, and Ventimiglio stepped up to the challenge.

Watch the late night lap dance below:



BONUS: Watch Milo Ventimiglio, Kate Beckinsale and James Corden star in another episode of “The Bold and the Lyrical” featuring Bruno Mars lyrics!

