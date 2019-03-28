Find out the most popular dating apps for each state!

Find out the most popular dating apps for each state!

Posted by: KS95 March 28, 2019 112 Views

This one goes out to all the single people out there! With all the different dating apps floating around out there, have you ever wondered which one might be the best for you. Well … thanks to PCMag.com they can tell you which dating app is the most popular based on each state! So for you all you Minnesota singles … based on these findings it looks like you should start jazzing up your Tinder profile!

See the full results below:

 

BONUS: PCMag.com also ran a survey mapping state-by-state Apple vs. Android. See their findings below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules