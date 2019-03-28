Find out the most popular dating apps for each state!

This one goes out to all the single people out there! With all the different dating apps floating around out there, have you ever wondered which one might be the best for you. Well … thanks to PCMag.com they can tell you which dating app is the most popular based on each state! So for you all you Minnesota singles … based on these findings it looks like you should start jazzing up your Tinder profile!

See the full results below:

BONUS: PCMag.com also ran a survey mapping state-by-state Apple vs. Android. See their findings below: