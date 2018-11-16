The first Christmas rom-com for your holiday watchlist is …

Raise your hand if you’re ready for super cheesy Christmas movies?!

You should all have your hands raised wherever you are seated and reading this, because we’ve got the first movie that should be on your watchlist. Netflix released a trailer for the sequel to their sleeper sensation, “A Christmas Prince,” and it’s called … wait for it … “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding!”

Bravo, that title is FANTASTIC! It’s so on the nose perfect, we couldn’t have come up with anything better!

That being said, the trailer is just about everything you would expect from a cheeky holiday rom-com, but snow fast-approaching this might be a great movie to keep on your cue for a long day inside!

Watch the trailer below, and watch “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding” starting on November 30th.