First Listen 🎶🎵 Camila Cabello’s New Break-Up Song 😭
Shawn Mendes, left, and Camila Cabello pose in the press room with the award for best collaboration for "Senorita" at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

First Listen 🎶🎵 Camila Cabello’s New Break-Up Song 😭

Posted by: Carissa October 4, 2019 34 Views

Can you relate? Hit Play and scroll 👇👇 down 👇👇 to check out the flawless way Camila rocks black & white style.

How is she pulling off that odd flap of fabric? Easily.


So casual yet so sassy. Love it.
-Carissa

About Carissa

Carissa
Minnesota gal and I love cooking, craft beer, snowboarding, disc golf and biking MN trails.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules