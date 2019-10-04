First Listen 🎶🎵 Camila Cabello’s New Break-Up Song 😭

Can you relate? Hit Play and scroll 👇👇 down 👇👇 to check out the flawless way Camila rocks black & white style.
I WANT YOU TO CRY FOR ME. 🥵 #CryForMeOutNow https://t.co/rMGpMmyWid pic.twitter.com/kxUchaNriO
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) October 4, 2019
it’s cold as balls out here, the things we do for content am I right ladies pic.twitter.com/PlZpDiVEQO
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) October 3, 2019
How is she pulling off that odd flap of fabric? Easily.
In this house we love kissing – in life and on clothing pic.twitter.com/DgTrXfAh2r
— camila (@Camila_Cabello) October 3, 2019
So casual yet so sassy. Love it.
-Carissa