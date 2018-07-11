FIRST LOOK: “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” has a poster!

FIRST LOOK: “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” has a poster!

Posted by: KS95 July 11, 2018 27 Views

Fans of “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” will be excited to know that artwork for the new Netflix reboot has finally been released!

We don’t know much about the series, but we do know that will not only serve as a companion show to the SUPER popular teen series, “Riverdale” but that it will also be a lot darker than the 90s/00s Melissa Joan Heart edition. Oooh, spooky!

See the tweet and the new show image below, and stay tuned for more information regarding, “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules