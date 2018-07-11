FIRST LOOK: “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” has a poster!

Fans of “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” will be excited to know that artwork for the new Netflix reboot has finally been released!
We don’t know much about the series, but we do know that will not only serve as a companion show to the SUPER popular teen series, “Riverdale” but that it will also be a lot darker than the 90s/00s Melissa Joan Heart edition. Oooh, spooky!
See the tweet and the new show image below, and stay tuned for more information regarding, “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”
Here we go! So exciting…..#Sabrina #Chilling pic.twitter.com/yxu66aKMEG
— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2018
It’s official! “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is our title! Something wicked this way comes…@kiernanshipka #incredible #netflixsabrina pic.twitter.com/OUdF9xMM0N
— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) May 2, 2018