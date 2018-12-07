FIRST LOOK: Disney and Marvel release teaser trailer for “Avengers: Endgame”

FIRST LOOK: Disney and Marvel release teaser trailer for “Avengers: Endgame”

Posted by: KS95 December 7, 2018 24 Views

WARNING: POTENTIAL SPOILERS AHEAD!

Okay … so when we last left the Avengers, things weren’t looking too great. And in the first teaser for the new film, “Avengers: Endgame” we start to see how the remaining Avengers are handling the aftermath of The Snap!

As we move forward, things are still pretty bleak. Just look at Tony Stark (AKA Iron Man … AKA Robert Downey Jr.) floating around in space all alone. But it seems Steve and Natasha (AKA Captain America and Black Widow … AKA Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson) have a plan and it’s going to be the fight of their life!

Watch the trailer below:

