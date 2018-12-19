FIRST LOOK: Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” finally released a few photos!

Entertainment Weekly released a few images from the new live-action “Aladdin” film, and we FINALLY get a glimpse at what the new reimagined world will look like!

In the photos we see our main hero, Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie … and we also found a few photos of what people are now calling “Hot Jafar!”

See some of the photos below, and let us know what you think! Or click here to see the full gallery on Entertainment Weekly!

