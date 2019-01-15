#FIRSTLOOK: Watch the new teaser trailer for “Spider-Man: Far From Home”

Posted by: Darrin January 15, 2019 27 Views

There have been SEVERAL Spider-Man films over the last decade or so, but after the mass appeal and acceptance of the latest in the series, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” we are more than excited for its sequel.

In the newest installment, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) travels to Europe for a school trip, and finds himself facing off against Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

Watch the teaser trailer for the new film, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” below:

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” hits theaters on July 5.

