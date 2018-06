While visiting the Nashville Zoo with his father, five-year-old Ian started a little jumping game in front of the glass separating him from an Andean bear.

The bear caught sight of this little jumping action and decided he wanted to get in on the fun, too! Together the two played for what Ian’s dad said, “a 10-minute jump session.”

Well … clearly this kid hasn’t seen The Revenant, because the one thing that film definitely taught us is NOT to “play” with bears.

Watch the video below: