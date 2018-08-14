Floods aren’t stopping this bride!

Floods aren’t stopping this bride!

Posted by: KS95 August 14, 2018 29 Views

…for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health …” in dry weather and excessive floods!

This bride refused to let anything but a damper on her wedding day. Since the Philippines are currently in the middle of Monsoon season, it comes as no surprise that Jobel Delos Angeles didn’t let the slow down her special day. Despite having to wade through water to make her way down the aisle the bride maintained a smile, and continued to push forward.

If rain on your wedding day is good luck, a flood means you’re golden, right?!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules