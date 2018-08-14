Floods aren’t stopping this bride!

…for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health …” in dry weather and excessive floods!

This bride refused to let anything but a damper on her wedding day. Since the Philippines are currently in the middle of Monsoon season, it comes as no surprise that Jobel Delos Angeles didn’t let the slow down her special day. Despite having to wade through water to make her way down the aisle the bride maintained a smile, and continued to push forward.

If rain on your wedding day is good luck, a flood means you’re golden, right?!

