Food blogger attempts to make the world’s largest doughnut

Junk food lover Julia Goolia claims to have made the world’s largest doughnut! She made the Simpsons inspired doughnut at the kitchen of her former university, the State University of New York College!

Julia and partner JP Lambiase have created several giant, oversized versions of their favorite foods and currently have over two million subscribers to their Youtube channel. Previous creations include a giant sushi roll and a giant hot dog!

