Former ANTM winner Nyle DiMarco releases ASL version of Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings”

Ariana Grande released her hit single, “7 Rings” earlier this month, and now former America’s Next Top Model winner, Nyle DiMarco just released his ASL version!

DiMarco took to Twitter and posted a photo from the video with the caption, “WATCH ME RAP”

WATCH ME RAP pic.twitter.com/vpMyPSA4v1 — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) January 28, 2019

Back when Grande released the music video for her even bigger hit, “thank you, next” it was missing on critical component … closed caption. And DiMarco was certainly not shy about his feelings.”Captioning enhances the viewing experience,” DiMarco told Out. “It should be a standard part of any filmed media, and not as an afterthought, but as a part of the ultimate golden standard of universal design.”

Grande and her team heard the message loud and clear and made sure to debut “7 rings” with captions! But DiMarco took it one step further and and remade the video using ASL!

.@arianagrande dropped 7rings with captions, we dropped in SIGN LANGUAGE!!! Check it out and please share!!! So proud:https://t.co/4SSJmkt4bb pic.twitter.com/DjwvaAV3wQ — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) January 28, 2019

Way to go, DiMarco!

Watch the video below:



