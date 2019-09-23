FRIENDLY REMINDER: Aerosol cans will explode in your car if it’s too hot

Even though most of us know by now that aerosol and heat don’t play well together, we still feel like this is something worth sharing.

Over in St. Louis, Missouri, a 19-year-old girl returned to her car (which was parked in the sun) to find that a can of dry shampoo had exploded inside. The exploded can had blown a hole through her sunroof, even though it was insides car’s middle console with the lid closed.

The woman’s mother, Christine Bader Debrecht, decided this should be a lesson for everyone and told her daughter’s story via Facebook. “[The can] blew the console cover off of its hinges, shot through the sunroof, and went high enough in the air that it landed about 50 feet away,” she wrote. “Please don’t leave aerosol cans in your car!”

So maybe you didn’t think you needed a reminder, but

