#FunFact: Koalas love air conditioning too … just as this man in Australia!

Don’t you just hate it when you get back to your car on a hot day and find a Koala inside? Seriously though … so annoying.

A man in Australia (obviously) named Tim was visiting a vineyard and left the door open and the air conditioning going to help keep his dog cool. When he returned he found a new passenger on board, a Koala!

Take a look at his recap and photos below: