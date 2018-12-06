Gaga Is Golden!

The Golden Globe nominations are out! 2018 has been a great year for music and movies, and the nominations certainly reflect that!

Lady Gaga has been nominated, as has Bradley Cooper for their performances in “A Star Is Born.” Rami Malik is nominated for his portrayal of Freddy Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and going up against Cooper for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama.

What do you think? Who will take home the award Cooper or Malik? And does Lady Gaga have a shot to win it? Just look at the initials in her name… GG!

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the show on January 6th!