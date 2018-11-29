LESSON LEARNED: Gender reveal goes HORRIBLY wrong!

Posted by: KS95 November 29, 2018 59 Views

The internet is FULL of “fun gender reveal ideas,” but this reveal in Tucson, AZ went horribly wrong and sparked a wildfire that caused nearly $8 million dollars in damage.

Having a child is already expensive, and then to add on an $8 million dollar “accident” and HOLY MOLY!

Watch the video below, and make a note … maybe stay away from “explosive” reveals:

