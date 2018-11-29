LESSON LEARNED: Gender reveal goes HORRIBLY wrong!

The internet is FULL of “fun gender reveal ideas,” but this reveal in Tucson, AZ went horribly wrong and sparked a wildfire that caused nearly $8 million dollars in damage.
Having a child is already expensive, and then to add on an $8 million dollar “accident” and HOLY MOLY!
Watch the video below, and make a note … maybe stay away from “explosive” reveals:
A video released by the US Forest Service shows the moment when a gender reveal party in Arizona went horribly wrong, sparking a wildfire that burned nearly 47,000 acres and caused more than $8 million in damage https://t.co/cQddzTS1T4 pic.twitter.com/Hcg0QdE3o4
— CNN (@CNN) November 28, 2018