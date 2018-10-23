Generic Halloween costumes will make you laugh!

Halloween can be expensive! And if you’re looking for that perfect replica of your favorite “brand name” character, that can also be expensive. But these Halloween knock-offs are hysterical and close enough…
Let’s start with the basics. How about Mario AKA Video Game Guy?
Or what about Waldo? You know … “the Stripey Dude”
You remember the Juice Demon, right?
Or the classic story of “A-Lad-In”
People will lose their minds when you show up as “Hermany Grinder”
And to think this all started with that cool girl from “Notionless”
