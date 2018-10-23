Generic Halloween costumes will make you laugh!

Halloween can be expensive! And if you’re looking for that perfect replica of your favorite “brand name” character, that can also be expensive. But these Halloween knock-offs are hysterical and close enough…

Let’s start with the basics. How about Mario AKA Video Game Guy?

I loved playing Video Game Guy as a child! pic.twitter.com/YJm2aDeera — jAAAAHH!!!son Lasica (@bifflechips) October 22, 2018

Or what about Waldo? You know … “the Stripey Dude”

You remember the Juice Demon, right?

Or the classic story of “A-Lad-In”

This has to be skirting the edges… pic.twitter.com/NY0BlLco7f — 👻Boo-ving🎃 Sober, Again. (@cubfansince76) October 22, 2018

People will lose their minds when you show up as “Hermany Grinder”

The Top Student at Chogborts: a classic pic.twitter.com/xvd74okmnm — Dumbledoria (@the_doria) October 22, 2018

And to think this all started with that cool girl from “Notionless”