Giant pig escapes and is lured back home using Doritos

There are just certain things in life you can’t make up, and this is one of them! in San Bernardino, California a giant pig was found roaming the streets. When local police arrived they were able to create a solution that to some might seem wacky, but was ultimately very effective!

Instead of trying to capture the pig, social police used Doritos to slowly lure the pig back to it’s home. And because we’re sure they thought nobody would believe it, they documented it for all to see.