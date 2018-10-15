Giant pig escapes and is lured back home using Doritos

There are just certain things in life you can’t make up, and this is one of them! in San Bernardino, California a giant pig was found roaming the streets. When local police arrived they were able to create a solution that to some might seem wacky, but was ultimately very effective!
Instead of trying to capture the pig, social police used Doritos to slowly lure the pig back to it’s home. And because we’re sure they thought nobody would believe it, they documented it for all to see.
Well if this doesn’t go on the list of unusual calls… 🐖 Highland Station received a call reference a pig "the size of a mini horse" 🐷🐴 running around the neighborhood. Deputy Ponce and Deputy Berg found him and due to previous calls, knew where he lived. They lured him back home with @Doritos one of our deputies had in her lunch bag 😋. They made a trail and he followed. “We were able to put him back in and secure the gate. It was fun!” said Deputy Ponce. Crime fighting to safely securing a mini horse sized pig, we do it all 🤷♀️🤷♂️