Girl Scout uses hunky Jason Momoa to help sell her cookies!

Girl Scouts around the country are stepping up their game to be the best sellers in their respective regions. We first heard about the girl who turned Cardi B’s hit song into a cookie rap, but now we’re learning of a Girl Scout in Highlands Ranch, Colorado who decided to turn her Samoas in to “Jason-Momoa” themed cookies.

Fifth grader, Charlotte Holmberg took her marketing strategy to the next level by capitalizing on the hunky appeal of one Jason Momoa. The popular Samoa cookies are already a top seller, but adding the shirtless aqua wonder to the box certainly added an extra appeal.

Check out the cookies below: