If goats are overtaking Boise, what animal would overtake the Twin Cities?

Posted by: KS95 August 3, 2018 25 Views

If there were ever an animal to take over the world, we would’ve never suspected it to be the goat. A Boise neighborhood is experiencing a massive goat takeover this morning as dozens of goats were seen roaming and grazing on the local lawns.

A local reporter, Joe Parris captured the incident and posted it to Twitter! It’s cute, but also why are there so many goats just running wild in a neighborhood? Can you imagine waking up to that?

