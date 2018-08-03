If goats are overtaking Boise, what animal would overtake the Twin Cities?

If there were ever an animal to take over the world, we would’ve never suspected it to be the goat. A Boise neighborhood is experiencing a massive goat takeover this morning as dozens of goats were seen roaming and grazing on the local lawns.

A local reporter, Joe Parris captured the incident and posted it to Twitter! It’s cute, but also why are there so many goats just running wild in a neighborhood? Can you imagine waking up to that?

#Breaking – About 100 goats are on the loose right now in a #Boise neighborhood. They are going house to house eating everything in sight. Nobody has a clue where they came from…updates to follow pic.twitter.com/K0ghUwQEfk — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018

Here is a live look at #Boise Goat-a-Paloza 2018 pic.twitter.com/RTZR6bWsRP — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) August 3, 2018