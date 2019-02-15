Going out with a Bang! “Larger Than Life” Flash Mob on set (video)
This photo provided by CBS shows Melissa Rauch, from left, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar in a scene from "The Big Bang Theory." As the time approaches to say goodbye to Sheldon, Amy, Leonard, Penny and the gang, the CBS comedy "The Big Bang Theory" hit a season high in popularity. The Nielsen company said Tuesday that television’s most popular comedy was watched by 14.2 million people last week. (Michael Yarish/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc./CBS via AP)

Going out with a Bang! “Larger Than Life” Flash Mob on set (video)

For 12 seasons Minnesotans have loved The Big Bang Theory and fans might already be wondering if a future reboot could happen. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves and just enjoy all the #bts footage Kaley Cuoco promises!

I bet Johnny Galecki hurt his ankle while rehearsing the Flash Mob dance. #embarassing

And bonus!

