Good samaritan rescues a dog with a broken leg that was stuck in the mud!

Ginger the dog had been missing for five days. Her owners feared they’d never see her again or that she was dead. Ginger was rescued from a muddy river bank in Kentucky. Darrell Perkins followed a dog’s howls one morning and discovered his the missing pup stuck in the mud on the edge of a river. She had a broken front leg and couldn’t free herself. Darrel and a dog warden had to scale the muddy bank to get to her and lift her to safety.