The Grabenstein sisters perfectly become the Sanderson sisters, and set the bar for this year’s Halloween

Rule no. 958 when it comes to being a parent … your child has to have a great Halloween costume!

Why? Because there’s always ONE parent who forces every other parent to stay up into the wee hours of the morning stitching, hot glueing, and stapling fabric together so that your child doesn’t look like a walking Goodwill donation box, or have to wear a generic costume straight off the clearance rack.

We’d like to present you with “that” parent right now. Meet Heather Grabenstein, and her three daughters Landri, All and Maddi who perfectly transformed into the Sanderson sisters from the classic film, “Hocus Pocus” for Halloween.

There you have it. The bar is set. Cancel that Amazon ordered costume, and bust out the sewing machine. It’s time to dig deep and get a little more creative this year!