Grammy Awards 2017: Winners (full list)

Album of the Year: “25,” Adele
Record of the Year: “Hello,” Adele
Song of the Year: “Hello,” Adele
Best Rap Album: “Coloring Book,” Chance the Rapper
Best Urban Contemporary Album: “Lemonade,” Beyonce
Best Country Solo Performance: “My Church,” Maren Morris
Best Rock Song: “Blackstar,” David Bowie
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Stressed Out,” Twenty One Pilots
Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper
Pop Solo Performance: “Hello,” Adele
Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin,” Willie Nelson
Pop Vocal Album: “25,” Adele
Dance Recording: “Don’t Let Me Down,” The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya
Dance/Electronic Album: “Skin,” Flume
Contemporary Instrumental Album: “Culcha Vulcha,” Snarky Puppy
Rock Performance: “Blackstar,” David Bowie
Metal Performance: “Dystopia,” Megadeth
Rock Album: “Tell Me I’m Pretty,” Cage the Elephant
Alternative Music Album: “Blackstar,” David Bowie
R&B Performance: “Cranes in the Sky,” Solange
Traditional R&B Performance: “Angel, Lalah Hathaway
R&B Song: “Lake By the Ocean,” Hod David & Musze, songwriters (Maxwell)
Rap Performance: “No Problem,” Chance the Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
Rap/Sung Performance: “Hotline Bling,” Drake
Rap Song: “Hotline Bling,” Aubrey Graham & Paul Jefferies, songwriters (Drake)
Best Latin Pop Album: Jesse & Joy, Un Besito Mas
Best Country Album: Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor’s Guide to Earth
Best Country Song: Tim McGraw, “Humble and Kind”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: Pentatonix, “Jolene (feat. Dolly Parton)“
Best Roots Gospel Album: Joey+Rory, Hymns
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Ted Nash Big Band, Presidential Suite: Eight Variations on Freedom
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: John Scofield, Country for Old Men
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Gregory Porter, Take Me to the Alley
Best Improvised Jazz Solo: John Scofield, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Snarky Puppy, Culcha Vulcha
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Third Coast Percussion, “Steve Reich”
Best Dance Recording: The Chainsmokers, “Don’t Let Me Down (feat. Daya)“
Best New Age Album: White Sun, White Sun II
Best Gospel Performance/Song: Tamela Mann, “God Provides”
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, “Thy Will”
Best Gospel Album: Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Hillary Scott & The Scott Family, Love Remains
Best World Music Album: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble, Sing Me Home
Best Children’s Album: Secret Agent 23 Skidoo, Infinity Plus One
Best Spoken Word Album: Carol Burnett, In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem and Fun in the Sandbox
Best Musical Theater Album: The Color Purple
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Miles Ahead
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: John Williams, Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”
Best Instrumental Composition: Ted Nash, “Spoken at Midnight”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Jacob Collier, “You and I”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Jacob Collier, “Flintstones”
Best Recording Package: David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: Edith Piaf, Edith Piaf 1915-2015
Best Album Notes: Eubie Blake and Noble Sissle, Sissle and Blake Sing Shuffle Along
Best Historical Album: Bob Dylan, The Cutting Edge 1965-1966: The Bootleg Series, Vol.12 (Collector’s Edition)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: David Bowie, Blackstar
Best Remixed Recording: Bob Moses, “Tearing Me Up (RAC Remix)“
Best Surround Sound Album: Ludovic Morlot & Seattle Symphony, Dutilleux: Sur Le Même Accord; Les Citations; Mystère De L’instant & Timbres, Espace, Mouvement
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Mark Donahue and Fred Vogler, Corigliano: The Ghosts of Versailles
Producer of the Year, Classical: David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance: Boston Symphony Orchestra, “Shostakovich: Under Stalin’s Shadow – Symphonies Nos. 5, 8 & 9”
Best Music Video: Beyoncé, “Formation”
Best Music Film: The Beatles, The Beatles: Eight Days a Week the Touring Years
MusiCares Person of the Year: Tom Petty