Guess who joined Weezer on stage? Weird Al Yankovic!

Oh, yes! You read that correctly!
We all know that Weezer recently did a cover of Toto’s classic song, “Africa” and for the most part we all love it! It was only made better in Los Angeles when none other than Weird Al Yankovic joined the band onstage to perform the song!
The entertainer shared the moment on his Twitter, but if you scroll further we’ve got a longer video for you to enjoy!
So, this just happened. (Thanks, @Weezer.) pic.twitter.com/DIt5Sf25Vz
— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) August 9, 2018