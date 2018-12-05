Guess what?! Kevin Hart is hosting the 2019 Academy Awards!

The title says it all.
We’re not sure who’s nominated, or who will be snubbed yet again … but we do know hosting the Academy Awards is always a huge honor! Congratulations, Kevin Hart!
We have faith in you!
PS. Your main goal should be to keep the Oscars on time this year, but many have tried before you and failed … so there’s that.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will…
— Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 5, 2018
"I'm so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the #Oscars." – @KevinHart4real

So are we.
So are we. pic.twitter.com/DzZaKpdnYW
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 5, 2018
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars