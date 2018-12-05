Guess what?! Kevin Hart is hosting the 2019 Academy Awards!

The title says it all.

We’re not sure who’s nominated, or who will be snubbed yet again … but we do know hosting the Academy Awards is always a huge honor! Congratulations, Kevin Hart!

We have faith in you!

PS. Your main goal should be to keep the Oscars on time this year, but many have tried before you and failed … so there’s that.

For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will… https://t.co/GFCpD7yH6M — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 5, 2018