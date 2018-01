Guy emails every “Claudia” at Missouri State to get a date

He failed to match with someone named Claudia, so he decided to email every Claudia at her university. Now that’s persistence.

THIS GUY LITERALLY EMAILED EVERY CLAUDIA AT MISSOURI STATE TO FIND ME ON TINDER pic.twitter.com/x8tQuYmj8Q — Claud (@claudiaaIIey) January 20, 2018

A modern day Cinderella story https://t.co/qQiRQrmmKP — bjärk (@TrueMorse) January 21, 2018