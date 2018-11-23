Gwen Stefani releases a music video for “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”

Now that Thanksgiving is over, we can officially start talking only about Christmas which can be both good and bad if you really think about it.

But anyway … back to why we’re here! Gwen Stefani re-released her song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” but this time she had a little help from her main squeeze, Blake Shelton. This video marks the first time the two have appeared in a music video together, and we’re guessing it probably won’t be the last.

Watch the video and let us know what you think!

