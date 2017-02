FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during halftime of the Super Bowl XLI football game in Miami. A legal wrinkle in Prince's estate case shows you might not have to be a blood relative to inherit some of the late rock superstar's sizable fortune. No will has surfaced since Prince accidentally overdosed on painkillers in April, so his sister, Tyka Nelson, and five half-siblings are likely to be declared rightful heirs within the next few months. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)