What happened to Frank Underwood? Answer: He’s dead.

What happened to Frank Underwood? Answer: He’s dead.

Posted by: KS95 September 5, 2018 0 Views

In the midst of the huge Kevin Spacey debacle, the hit Netflix series “House of Cards” had to make some tough choices, which ultimately left Spacey on the unemployment line. Good for Netflix, but what about fans of the show?!

Just because there was one bad apple in the bunch, we still wanted more of the drama! Leading up to it’s final season we learned that Claire Underwood would be the new president, but in an even more recent teaser we know that Frank Underwood (AKA Spacey’s character) is dead.

The final season of “House of Cards” hits Netflix streaming on November 2nd.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules