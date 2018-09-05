What happened to Frank Underwood? Answer: He’s dead.

In the midst of the huge Kevin Spacey debacle, the hit Netflix series “House of Cards” had to make some tough choices, which ultimately left Spacey on the unemployment line. Good for Netflix, but what about fans of the show?!

Just because there was one bad apple in the bunch, we still wanted more of the drama! Leading up to it’s final season we learned that Claire Underwood would be the new president, but in an even more recent teaser we know that Frank Underwood (AKA Spacey’s character) is dead.

The final season of “House of Cards” hits Netflix streaming on November 2nd.