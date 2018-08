If you’re familiar with the Harlem Globetrotters (which you should be), you know they are all about crazy shenanigans and cool basketball tricks, most of which take place on the ground.

BUT … this latest trick goes above and beyond. Literally. Bull Bullard takes to the Skys and nails this shot from an airplane! Watch the video below, and while we want to say don’t try this at home … it would be SUPER cool if anyone could recreate this!