Harley Quinn gets her own film, check out the trailer for “Birds of Prey”

The rise of superhero movies has ultimately also created the rise of movies told from perspective of our favorite super villains. We’ve had Venom, the upcoming Joker film, and now the latest to join the trend is Birds of Prey, a film following the one and only, Harley Quinn.

After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins superheroes Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya to save a young girl from an evil crime lord, Black Mask in Gotham City.

Watch the trailer below: