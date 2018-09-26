Harry Potter fans … did you hear the fun fact about Nagini?
Image: Warner Bros.

The final trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” was released this week, and let’s just say there was a shocking reveal.

Fans of the series are literally losing their minds, and even years later the magic is still happening in the world of Harry Potter!

See the reveal below:

