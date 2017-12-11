Heartbreaking Video of Bullied Little Boy Goes Viral

Keaton Jones spoke out against those who bully him and others in a video clip that’s going viral, and everyone from celebrities to athletes to everyday people are lending their support.
This is Keaton Jones. He is amazing. I hope those who bullied him get what’s coming to them. And soon. pic.twitter.com/qgRObI0rto
— Jamie O’Grady (@JamieOGrady) December 9, 2017
Keaton, I’m sorry those kids are being so mean. Unless people like that change they will end up having unhappy lives. I think you’re cool!
— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 9, 2017
Hi @Lakyn_Jones, could you pass this message along to Keaton? ❤ pic.twitter.com/3l8P4fKAqW
— Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) December 10, 2017
Tell him to stay strong! Truly a great person… to all the bully’s: take note from Keaton. https://t.co/d5x3FxQTPp
— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) December 10, 2017
Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi
— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017
#KeatonJones, your curiosity and kindness will overcome this moment and bring you many better days to come. #StandWithKeaton https://t.co/8t4ojKLs72
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 10, 2017
This is heartbreaking. But the response of support for him is a beautiful thing. Add me to your long list of friends Keaton. https://t.co/NKasvdo00u
— Ralph Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) December 10, 2017