Heartbreaking Video of Bullied Little Boy Goes Viral

Posted by: KS95 December 11, 2017 401 Views

Keaton Jones spoke out against those who bully him and others in a video clip that’s going viral, and everyone from celebrities to athletes to everyday people are lending their support.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety … artists like Adele, Bruno Mars, Twenty One Pilots and Ed Sheeran. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© 2015 KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules