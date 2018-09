In a previous episode of Ellen, Heidi Klum was completely #TeamDrake in a game of “Who’d You Rather?” Fast forward … it turns out Drake head all about it and reached out to the sexy supermodel who NEVER even responded!

Klum claims (say that three times fast) it was because she’d just met the love of her life, and didn’t want things to be awkward. But since when is not responding NOT awkward?! Oh, Heidi … #supermodelproblems

Watch the whole segment below for all the details: