Here’s everything we know about the new live-action “Mulan”

Did you see that featured photo? That’s it. That’s all we have so far!

Just kidding. We know a few more details including some of the cast, the director, and a release date.

The cast features Liu Yifei in the title role, and also includes Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Gong Li, Jet Li, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Yoson An. The film is lead by director Niki Caro.

“Mulan” hits theaters March 27, 2020.