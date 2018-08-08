HGTV is the new owner of the Brady Bunch House

Remember when the Brady Bunch home went on sale, and Lance Bass thought he won but later found out he was outbid by a “corporate buyer” … well that buyer was none other than HGTV! Sorry, Lance!

HGTV plans to restore the home to its 1970s glory days. While the home was listed at a starting prices of almost $1.9 million, we’re pretty sure they paid well over asking.

FUN FACT: The home is reportedly the 2nd most photographed home in the United States after the White House.