High school custodian creates “Giving Closet” for students in need

Meet Carolyn Collins, a custodian at Tucker High School who created what she calls her “giving closet.” The closet is full of snacks, toiletries, socks, underwear, notebooks, pencils, and other essentials.

It all started when two students approached her and asked to be let into the school early so they could properly get ready. It turns out the students were homeless and living out of a car. When Collins heard this she took action, emptied out an unused storage closet and created the “giving closet.” Now students who are in need can quietly approach Collins, and ask for help without having to be embarrassed.

Watch the full story below:

