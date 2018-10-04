High school custodian creates “Giving Closet” for students in need

High school custodian creates “Giving Closet” for students in need

Posted by: KS95 October 4, 2018 12 Views

Meet Carolyn Collins, a custodian at Tucker High School who created what she calls her “giving closet.” The closet is full of snacks, toiletries, socks, underwear, notebooks, pencils, and other essentials.

It all started when two students approached her and asked to be let into the school early so they could properly get ready. It turns out the students were homeless and living out of a car. When Collins heard this she took action, emptied out an unused storage closet and created the “giving closet.” Now students who are in need can quietly approach Collins, and ask for help without having to be embarrassed.

Watch the full story below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC. | Hubbard Broadcasting Inc.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules