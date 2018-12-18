Ho! Ho! Oh, no! Santa falls from his sleigh in Disneyland
It was just another beautiful day in Disneyland! People were gathered around the walkways as Santa and his sleigh approached in the Disney holiday parade, and then lo and behold Santa fell off his sleigh!

We’re happy to report that Santa is okay, and even finished the parade walking a safe distance from the defunct sleigh! But it was quite the scare, and there are probably a few scarred children out there but hopefully they were close to learning the truth about Santa anyway …

Watch the video below:

BONUS: Watch another notable Disney parade fail.

