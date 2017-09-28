A ‘Hocus Pocus’ remake is happening? (Twitter reacts)

Why do we need to remake “Hocus Pocus”??? 🙁

Get ready to run amok (Amok! Amok! Amok!) because a Hocus Pocus remake is on its way: https://t.co/BNj6tjDa8Y pic.twitter.com/rL2KFsZTEl — E! News (@enews) September 28, 2017

When you find out they’re remaking Hocus Pocus pic.twitter.com/lOnsqRwEbc — Jamie (@DoubleJ_Jonesy) September 28, 2017

Hang on, they’re doing a Hocus Pocus REMAKE not sequel? pic.twitter.com/ZYvSFyn7Br — Liam Hughes (@liamo_dh) September 28, 2017