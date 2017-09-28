A ‘Hocus Pocus’ remake is happening? (Twitter reacts)

Why do we need to remake “Hocus Pocus”??? 🙁
Get ready to run amok (Amok! Amok! Amok!) because a Hocus Pocus remake is on its way: https://t.co/BNj6tjDa8Y pic.twitter.com/rL2KFsZTEl
— E! News (@enews) September 28, 2017
When you find out they’re remaking Hocus Pocus pic.twitter.com/lOnsqRwEbc
— Jamie (@DoubleJ_Jonesy) September 28, 2017
Hang on, they’re doing a Hocus Pocus REMAKE not sequel? pic.twitter.com/ZYvSFyn7Br
— Liam Hughes (@liamo_dh) September 28, 2017
good morning, found out they are apparently remaking hocus pocus so i am going back to bed until that project is cancelled
— Mags (@maggiecarucci) September 28, 2017