Homemade waterslide in Australia has us dreaming of warmer weather!

Posted by: KS95 January 25, 2019 18 Views

Seriously, you have to check this out! A family in Australia built this homemade waterslide over Christmas and New Year’s Eve! Trade out the mud pit finish for a cool Minnesota lake, and we’re there!

If only Christmas and NYE in Minnesota was warm enough for waterslides and push bike jumps! Maybe someone can build a giant ice slide instead?! Just a thought.

“Christmas and New Year’s Eve camping at ‘The Last Resort’. Our family and friends enjoy a homemade water slide and push bike jump.”

Check out the water slide in action below:

