Homer Simpson IRL (in real life) is TERRIFYING!!

Let’s be honest, we’ve all imagined what some cartoon characters would look like in real life. How many times did we think about a Disney prince and princesses and how attractive they would be if they were a real person?

But some characters should just stay cartoons, take for instance Homer Simpson. This real life depiction of the classic character is scary AF! He looks like he might actually kill you in a dark alley.

My 3D re-imagining of what Homer Simpson would look like in real life. pic.twitter.com/NVkyO65ItC — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) August 17, 2018

Here are a few other characters that should probably just stay cartoons:

Spongebob Squarepants

Throwback to my Spongebob 3D rendition. My personal favorite to date. pic.twitter.com/P2eEFOPa7Z — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) May 18, 2018

The boys from Ed, Edd n Eddy:

In case you ever wondered what my Ed Edd n Eddy characters would look like without their hair. pic.twitter.com/3rxznHqjxK — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) April 6, 2018

A once cute and loveable Mike Wazowski is now truly a monster you would scream at!