Hometown bachelorette, Becca Kufrin throws out first pitch at Twins game

Surprise! Surprise!

Our very own Minnesota bachelorette, Becca Kufrin is making local PR rounds. Now that her season is almost over, we knew we’d start seeing her face at any and every event that can capitalize on her newfound stardom. Not that it’s a bad thing. She’s our hometown girl. She got her heart broken on national television. We love Becca.

Her latest was the ceremonial first pitch at the Twins game to none other than Eddie “Rosario” … see what they did there?

Watch the “dramatic” pitch below.

