Honey Boo Boo (AKA. Alana Thompson) joins DWTS: Juniors

It’s official, Honey Boo Boo has signed on the Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, and from the sounds of things Boo Boo’s gonna make a pretty penny if she can keep it together long enough.

As is stands, she’s already received $50K just for agreeing to do the show. But if she wants to up that cash flow she’s gonna have to earn in and do so on the dance floor. Here’s the current breakdown:

$5K for episodes 2 & 3

$7.5K for episodes 4 & 5

$10K for episodes 6 & 7

$15K for episode 8

$20K for the finale

That’s quite a big of change, but like we said before she’s definitely gonna have to earn it. When all is said and done, if Boo Boo can hold on to the end she’ll walk away $130K! It’s certainly not millions but we’d be very happy with that amount.