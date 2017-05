So…. We had quite the update from Josh’s weekend! First, on Thursday Josh selected Alesya and everything was going great! Then, Alesya decided she wasn’t ready to date so we asked if another lovely lady, Liz, if she was still willing to go on a date…. and she was! How did it go!? Excellent! Listen to the update below…

Here was the original audio from last week when we brought Josh in to the studio…

