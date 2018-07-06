House of Cards releases 10-second teaser

Posted by: KS95 July 6, 2018 8 Views

Last October, production on “House of Cards” was halted due to the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct made against Kevin Spacey. Fans of the show were disappointed, but then Netflix announced in December that the show would continue without him.

On Wednesday, “House of Cards” released a new 10-second teaser introducing Claire Underwood as our the new president. Hmmm…we can get behind that.

This will be the final season of “House of Cards”

