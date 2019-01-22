Howie Mandel awards his golden buzzer to 11-year-old Angelica Hale!

Are you watching America’s Got Talent: The Champions? If not, 11-year-old Angelica Hale might make you reconsider! After taking second during her original season, she’s back and this time she’s ready to bring home a first place win!

Hale came back and sang “Fight Song,” and the performance made Howie Mandel a believer! At the end of the performance Mandel awarded Hale the “golden buzzer,” negating any criticism from the other judges and automatically pushing her into the next round!

“If I can do anything, I’m gonna help you win this fight!” – Howie Mandel

Watch the performance below:



