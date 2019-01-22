Howie Mandel awards his golden buzzer to 11-year-old Angelica Hale!

Howie Mandel awards his golden buzzer to 11-year-old Angelica Hale!

Posted by: KS95 January 22, 2019 14 Views

Are you watching America’s Got Talent: The Champions? If not, 11-year-old Angelica Hale might make you reconsider! After taking second during her original season, she’s back and this time she’s ready to bring home a first place win!

Hale came back and sang “Fight Song,” and the performance made Howie Mandel a believer! At the end of the performance Mandel awarded Hale the “golden buzzer,” negating any criticism from the other judges and automatically pushing her into the next round!

“If I can do anything, I’m gonna help you win this fight!” – Howie Mandel

Watch the performance below:

BONUS: Watch a few more of our favorite “Golden Buzzer” moments!

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Moon & Staci keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules