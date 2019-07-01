Hulu releases new trailer for Mindy Kaling’s adaptation of ‘Four Weddings and a Funeral’
Hulu released an official trailer for Mindy Kaling’s adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral, which will span 12 episodes on Hulu.

ABOUT FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL
Maya, the young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises. Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings … and a funeral.

Four Weddings and a Funeral premieres July 31st on Hulu and will feature new episodes weekly.

