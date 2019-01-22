#ICYMI: The 2019 Oscar Nominations are here!

Even if you don’t “watch” the Oscars, it’s still fun to know who did and didn’t get nominated, because let’s face it, we ALL have opinions on what was worth seeing and what was a complete waste of time. Right?!

And given the amount of controversy already surrounding the host gig, this year will certainly be … interesting. A source close to The Academy mentioned that this year’s show might not even have a host. WTHeck?! Okay. Does that mean the show will actually end on time?

Either way … check out this year’s list of nominees:

BEST PICTURE

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

BEST DIRECTOR

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlackKklansmen

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed – Paul Schrader

Green Book – Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma – Alfonso Cuaron

Vice – Adam McKay

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Joel Coen & Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman – Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born – Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Cold War (Poland)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

BEST DOCUMENTARY – SHORT SUBJECT

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Black Panther – Ludwig Goransson

BlackKklansmen – Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk – Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs – Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

“All the Stars” from Black Panther – Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Anthony Tiffith, and Solana Rowe

“I’ll Fight” from RBG – Diane Warren

“The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

“Shallow” from A Star Is Born – Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – David Rawlings and Gillian Welch

BEST SOUND EDITING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

BEST FILM EDITING

BlackKklansmen

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story